Get healthy and reduce the risk of chronic disease

ROANOKE, Va. - Dr. Meena Malhotra is the author of "The Indian Food Diet". She believes you can reduce the risk of chronic disease by replacing salt and sugar with spices. She's also an advocate of eating the right kind of rice! Watch the video to learn more, and try the recipe below:
DR. MEENA’S PASSION PULAO POTION
Anti-Inﬂammatory • Anti-Cancer • Wholesome
Ingredients for pulao recipe
1½ cups basmati rice
2 tbsp oil or ghee
1 medium onion thinly sliced
1 to 1½ cups mix vegetables chopped (carrots, beans, peas, cauliflower, potatoes)
Pinch of Salt
2 ½ to 2 ¾ cups water (for the whistle method, 2.5 cups water)
3 tbsp mint (or pudina, ﬁnely chopped)
Yogurt 1 cup
Cashews 15
Spices for pulao recipe
1 bay leaf
½ to ¾ tsp cumin seeds
2 cloves
2-inch cinnamon
Turmeric: Anti-inflammatory
Black pepper: enhance absorption of turmeric
Saffron: Antioxidant and promote Vitality
How to Make Vegetable Pulao
Heat the ghee and lightly sauté all spices for 1 -2 minute. This step is important to bring the flavors out
-
Add vegetables and sauté for 5-7 minutes.
-
Add cooked and cooled rice and cook for another 10 minutes
Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.