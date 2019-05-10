Get healthy and reduce the risk of chronic disease

ROANOKE, Va. - Dr. Meena Malhotra is the author of "The Indian Food Diet". She believes you can reduce the risk of chronic disease by replacing salt and sugar with spices. She's also an advocate of eating the right kind of rice! Watch the video to learn more, and try the recipe below:

DR. MEENA’S PASSION PULAO POTION

Anti-Inﬂammatory • Anti-Cancer • Wholesome

Ingredients for pulao recipe

1½ cups basmati rice

2 tbsp oil or ghee

1 medium onion thinly sliced

1 to 1½ cups mix vegetables chopped (carrots, beans, peas, cauliflower, potatoes)

Pinch of Salt

2 ½ to 2 ¾ cups water (for the whistle method, 2.5 cups water)

3 tbsp mint (or pudina, ﬁnely chopped)

Yogurt 1 cup

Cashews 15

Spices for pulao recipe

1 bay leaf

½ to ¾ tsp cumin seeds

2 cloves

2-inch cinnamon

Turmeric: Anti-inflammatory

Black pepper: enhance absorption of turmeric

Saffron: Antioxidant and promote Vitality

How to Make Vegetable Pulao

Heat the ghee and lightly sauté all spices for 1 -2 minute. This step is important to bring the flavors out

Add vegetables and sauté for 5-7 minutes.

Add cooked and cooled rice and cook for another 10 minutes

