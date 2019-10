Grab your cowboy hat and saddle up the horse.

If you're a fan of the good ole days, Happy Trails Convention is just for you.

It's a western nostalgia family convention this weekend.

VENUE - Happy Trails Virginia Style at Holiday Inn Valley View

TIME - 8:30 AM to 10:00 PM each Day at Inn

DATE - October 17-19 at Inn, added Plus Day October 20 at CommUNITY Church in Salem.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.