Grill like a professional and wow your guests

ROANOKE, Va. - Memorial Day weekend is often looked at as the unofficial start to summer, and grilling season! But, if you're not working the grill every day, it can be intimidating! Grill Master Jesse Williams walks us through how to make their tasty "Fire-Grilled Hawaiian Ribeye":
Ingredients
- 4 12-oz. ribeye cuts
- Kosher salt
- Freshly cracked pepper
- Granulated onion powder
- Granulated garlic powder
- Canola oil
- 1 fresh pineapple, cored and sliced into 8 rounds
- 1/2 cup thickened teriyaki sauce
- 1/2 cup soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons of brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons of crushed ginger
- 1 clove of garlic, minced
Instructions
- In a medium bowl, mix together teriyaki sauce, soy sauce, brown sugar, crushed ginger and minced garlic. Set aside a small portion of the marinade for basting the pineapples and steaks during grilling.
- Marinade the ribeye steaks for 4 hours prior to grilling for maximum flavor.
- Clean, spray oil your grill and heat to 450 degrees. If inside using a griddle, heat to medium-high.
- Baste pineapple slices with marinade.
- Grill pineapple rounds for about 1 minute on each side, until char marks form, then set aside.
- Season both sides of the ribeyes generously with granulated onion, granulated garlic powder, kosher salt and freshly cracked pepper.
- Place ribeyes on the grill, and cook for approx. 3-4 minutes on each side or to desired doneness. Brush with more marinade while grilling.
- Once ribeye is grilled to your liking, remove from the grill.
- Plate the ribeye, and top with two pineapple rounds.
Recipe serves four.
