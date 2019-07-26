Healthy postpartum snack options for moms

ROANOKE, Va. - We're sharing a delicious recipe for energy bites and a herbal tea blend. Find out what makes these treats a great choice for pregnancy and postpartum!

Pregnancy and Postpartum Herbal Tea

1 part raspberry leaves

1 part nettle leaves

1 part oat straws

1/2 part lemon balm

1/2 part chamomile flowers

No-Bake Postpartum Energy Bites

7 Medjool dates

1 cup of oats

1/2 cup peanut butter

3 tbsp flax meal

2 tbsp cocoa powder

1 tbsp coconut oil

water as needed

