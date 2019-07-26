Healthy postpartum snack options for moms

ROANOKE, Va. - We're sharing a delicious recipe for energy bites and a herbal tea blend. Find out what makes these treats a great choice for pregnancy and postpartum!
Pregnancy and Postpartum Herbal Tea
1 part raspberry leaves
1 part nettle leaves
1 part oat straws
1/2 part lemon balm
1/2 part chamomile flowers
No-Bake Postpartum Energy Bites
7 Medjool dates
1 cup of oats
1/2 cup peanut butter
3 tbsp flax meal
2 tbsp cocoa powder
1 tbsp coconut oil
water as needed
