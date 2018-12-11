Holiday Gift Guide 2018: For the Family

ROANOKE - Have someone on your list that is hard to shop for? Check out these great ideas!

Doughnut Baking Pan by Stonewall Kitchen

$34.95; www.stonewallkitchen.com

Make light, mouth-watering doughnuts right from your own kitchen with the award-winning Cinnamon Sugar Doughnut Mix and commercial-grade doughnut pan. Made of aluminized steel, this pan makes perfectly shaped, evenly cooked doughnuts that bake up golden brown. They require no added yeast and are baked, not fried, for less mess and fat. It’s a sweet combination.

Crock-Pot 6.0-Quart Cook and Carry

$79; www.crock-pot.com

The Crock-Pot ThermoShield Cook and Carry Oval Slow Cooker features insulated external sides that reduce the surface temperature by up to 50%, without affecting the cooking temperature inside. Plus, the Cook & Carry secure-fit locking lid creates a tight seal between the stoneware and lid to ensure contents won’t leak. Now you can take your meal to parties, tailgates, potlucks and more, knowing that it will arrive safely, without any messes or spills to clean.

COBY Light-Up Bluetooth Speaker

$29; www.coby.com or www.jcpenney.com

Enjoy impeccable sound quality and a light show to match with this ultra-slim Bluetooth speaker from Coby. Whether you’re hosting a party or having a dance party of one, enjoy the awesome sound and built-in lights that pulse to the beat of the music. The compact design, built-in mic with one-touch answer button, and media shortcut keys make it a perfect addition to any living room. Available at JC Penney.

Nanoleaf Canvas Smart Light Squares

$249; www.nanoleaf.me

The first-ever modular smart light system with touch controls and built-in music sync, the Nanoleaf Canvas Light Squares delight your senses and offer a cure for the common living space. Seamless edge to edge style creates a sleek look across the Light Squares. Interactive touch sensors are engineered to react to unique gestures. Touch to turn on/off and adjust brightness for easy control even without a phone. Touch-reactive effects recreate real life scenes of nature, like a soft ripple in a Koi pond or the gentle rustling of leaves.



Boxer Robot

$79.99; www.boxerthebot.com

Boxer is an interactive AI robot buddy who’s jam packed with personality. Boxer features a lively personality right out of the box, but he’s got dynamic moods that evolve over time. With his included game cards, ball accessory, IR remote control, and additional games that unlock the more you play with Boxer, the fun is endless.





Bouquet Bar

$49.99+; www.BouquetBar.com

Bouquet Bar is redefining the art of gift-giving. Bouquet Bar’s focus is on bringing excellence to floral design and ease-of-use to the consumer, combining delightful, tasteful products to create the perfect luxury gift at the touch of a button. Users can add personal notes and customized labels for an extra special touch, but with a 100% freshness guarantee.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.