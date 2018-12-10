Holiday Gift Guide 2018: For the Kids

ROANOKE - See this year's hottest toys your kids can't wait to find under the tree!

Bachmann Trains Jingle Bell Express

$235; www.bachmanntrains.com

This HO scale train set from iconic Bachmann Trains carries last-minute wishes from the North Pole to homes around the world. Decked out in red and green and carrying a sweet cargo of holiday treats, the Jingle Bell Express will deliver cheer around the Christmas tree. This ready-to-run train set includes a steam locomotive with operating headlight and coal tender, a single-dome tank car, a box car, a quad hopper and an offset caboose. The track measures 47” x 38” oval and includes a power pack and speed controller.

Zoomer Playful Pup

$69.99; www.zoomerworld.com

Using voice recognition technology, Playful Pup responds to sound and touch with cute barks and adorable tricks. Name your new friend and Playful Pup will come when you call. This interactive dog walks, bounces, pounces and plays. Teach your puppy to perform over 25 tricks, like shake a paw; take a bow; and roll over. Pet your pup and you’ll hear happy doggy sounds. Stop petting and this lovable pup will whimper, just like a real dog.



Really Rad Robot MiBro

$34.99; www.reallyradrobots.com

This mini robot comes with a remote control so you can always put him in the perfect spot to prank, spy and play. Have fun and tell jokes, give commands or talk to your friends from around the corner. Help MiBro practice his soccer skills with the included net and ball, or have him cheer you on with his hand accessory that looks just like a foam finger.

Rusty Rivets Botasaur

$29; www.rustyrivets.com

Snap together a real Botasaur and bring him to life – just like Rusty Rivets. Little fans of Rusty get hands-on as they learn to assemble this fun character. Press the button on the back of his head and his eyes will light up and flash as he makes Botasaur sounds. Give your child the chance to design, build and create, just like their hero, with the Rusty Rivets Botasaur.

Zutano's Booties, Elf Suit

www.zutanos.com

Carhartt Kids Flannel Quilt-Lined Jacket

$69; www.carhartt.com

The Active Jac has been a favorite on American ranches and farms since its first release in the ‘70s. This boys’ cold-weather version is made of durable cotton duck that looks just like dad’s but fits like a glove from the start. The flannel lining keeps cozy in winter, and the 12-ounce cotton duck and ribbed cuffs and waist keep kids warm whether they’re running around the park or orchard.

Zoom Tubes Car Trax

$29.99; www.zoom-tubes.com

Enjoy hours of fast action racing fun and create crazy, unique, car track configurations with Zoom Tubes Car Trax. Just connect the tubular track and use the wireless remote control to launch your racer up, around, over and back. Using the curved and straight pipe pieces, kids can design and construct an endless amount of racing tube options to race. Best of all, when you turn off the lights, the racers glow in the dark.

Magformers Sky Track Adventure Set

$90; www.magformers.com

With the all new Magformers 64-piece Sky Track Adventure Set, kids can create and build a track with twists, turns and seesaws for the ultimate sky adventure. The shuttle does a 360 spin and climbs the lift elevator. Control your designs with the stop-go button and watch the shuttle pass over the seesaw. Each geometric shape contains magnets that never reject, so you’ll always hear the Magformers click. When playtime is over, use the magnetic power to simply stack and store the pieces.

Stomp Rocket Stunt Planes

$29.99; www.StompRocket.com

This set features three unique Stunt Planes that were designed by aeronautical engineers to loop, glide and flip. Change the launch angle, fly with a head wind or tail wind, and more to change how these Stunt Planes fly. 100% kid-powered.

Air Hogs Extreme Air Board

$39.99; www.airhogs.com

With two ways to fly, the remote-control Extreme Air Board can shred it up as a snowboard-style air daredevil, or carve the skies in Paraglider mode for bigger air and high-flying tricks like a 720 degree spiral. Extreme Air Board comes equipped with Flight Assist Technology such as auto take-off, height lock, and auto-land for easy flying, so you can spend your time mastering epic tricks.

UNTAMED Jailbreak Playset

$24.99; www.wowwee.com

The Jailbreak Playset includes Infrared, an exclusive T-Rex Untamed Dino with glow-in-the-dark eyes and a fierce desire to escape. Try to contain him at your own risk, and whatever you do, don’t pull that lever — if you do, Infrared will bust out of his cage. The Jailbreak Playset holds up to two UNTAMED creatures.



DreamWorks Deluxe Walking Spirit & Luck

$49.99; www.justplayproducts.com

Based on the Netflix original series, this deluxe set features the brave and adventurous Lucky and her cherished wild mustang, Spirit. The beautiful Lucky doll is dressed in a signature outfit and special boots inspired by the show. Spirit comes to life with realistic horse sounds and movement. Press the button on Spirit’s back and he will really walk and move his head. Spirit even comes with built-in stirrups, so Lucky can ride.​

