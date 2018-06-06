Impress Dad with These Father's Day Gifts

ROANOKE - Check out our roundup of the latest, greatest gifts for Dad:

Nanoleaf Smarter Ivy Kit

$49.99; www.nanoleaf.me

An Apple HomeKit-enabled smart lighting system that integrates the world’s most energy-efficient light bulb, the Smart Ivy, into an automated home solution. The Smarter kit consists of one Smart Hub and two Smart Ivy bulbs. After setting up the Hub, you can control your lights through Siri using any iOS device. Set scenes, rooms, and even name the bulbs to optimize your lights from the App, then control your lights simply by telling Siri. Technological functionalities aside, with its one-of-a-kind dodecahedron shape and premium matte black finish, the Smarter Kit is a tech–savvy piece of eye candy that combines technical brilliance and unrivaled efficiency with incredible design.

Cinemood Storyteller Media Projector

$399; www.cinemood.com

Now dad can watch movies with the little ones … anywhere and anytime. Watch favorite movies, cartoons and TV shows anywhere you want on the big screen. Perfect for home, outdoor movie nights, celebrations and more. Enjoy 120+ hours of preloaded Disney and other family friendly stories, engaging cartoons, lullabies, audio books and hand shadow puppet shows. Plus stream Netflix, Youtube and Youtube Kids.

Video: https://youtu.be/cY-Xx2vmhSY

Creative Pebble Speakers

$24.99; www.creative.com

Inspired by the zen Japanese rock garden, the orb-shaped Creative Pebble is a sleek 2.0 speaker system that looks perfect in any home. It features a 45° elevated sound stage for enhanced audio projection, placing you in the sweet spot for great audio enjoyment. Measuring at only 4.4 inches wide each, the Creative Pebble can be placed next to a PC monitor without compromising on desk space. What's more, the Pebble is conveniently powered by a single USB cable without the need for a wall outlet.

Meater Wireless Meat Thermometer

$69; www.meater.com

World’s first wireless meat thermometer to perfectly cook food every time. Stainless steel construction and water-resistant design, dustproof, and easy to clean. Wireless up to 33 feet via Bluetooth LE connection to your smart device. Two temperature sensors in one probe. Internal temperature sensor range: 212°F (100°C). Ambient temperature sensor range: 527°F (275°C). Rechargeable battery lasts 24 hours of continuous cooking between charges.

ROCCAT Aimo Gaming Keyboard

$99; www.roccat.org

Meet the Horde AIMO, the fully equipped gaming keyboard that brings a new meaning to the word extras. Built from the ground up, its Membranical keys represent the best of both worlds between membrane and mechanical. The custom keys were designed and engineered from scratch to enhance key distinction and precision. The Horde AIMO also boasts quick-fire macro keys, a configurable Tuning Wheel and keys plus multi-zone RGB illumination customizable in 16.8m colors to make it the most feature-rich keyboard on the market.

Soundcast VG1 Wireless Speaker

$149.99; www.gosoundcast.com

Engineered for audiophiles, the VG1 boasts superb sound quality, water and portability. Premium 2” aluminum-cone drivers and rear-firing weighted bass radiator crank out deep and crisp, full-range sound. And for extra versatility, auto Bluetooth pairing seamlessly connects two VG1 units for True Wireless Stereo configuration. The built-in rechargeable battery lasts up to 15 hours of playback, so you don’t have to worry about losing tunes during an all-night party.

