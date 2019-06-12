ROANOKE, Va. - You've heard about it everywhere-- but is CBD right for you? Tracilea & Deborah are here from Green Compass Global to talk about the benefits of this medical marvel and how it can help you
If you have more questions for them, feel free to stop by one of their events happening in Roanoke this week:
Venue: RND Coffee – 1114 Main Street SW Roanoke (Wasena Area)
Time: 1:00 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Venue: Roanoke CoLab - 1327 Grandin Road, SW Roanoke
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Venue: Roanoke CoLab - 1327 Grandin Road, SW Roanoke
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Venue: Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House – 16430 Booker T. Washington Highway
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Date: Thursday, June 13, 2019
Venue: Ippy’s Restaurant – 1760 N. Main Street Rocky Mount
Time: 1:00 p.m.
Date: Thursday, June 13, 2019
Venue: Twin Creeks Brewing Company – 111 S. Pollard Street Vinton
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, June 13, 2019
Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.