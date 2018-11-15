Learn How Cranberries Are A Healthy Addition To Your Diet

ROANOKE - Celebrate national cranberry day with a recipe for Chocolate Cranberry Smoothie! Kelly Six from Eclectic Wellness shares how cranberries are a flavorful and healthy fruit to add to your diet! Check it out!
Chocolate Cranberry Smoothie
· 1 cup almond milk
· 2 tablespoons raw cacao powder
· 2 cups raw spinach
· 1/4 fresh cranberries
· 2-3 drops stevia for sugar-free option or use 1 tablespoon honey (also makes it non-vegan)
· Handful of ice cubes
· Chia seeds for topping
Instructions
1. Place all of the ingredients in a high-powered blender in the order shown.
2. Blend until smooth. Top with chia seeds if desired.
3. ENJOY!
Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.