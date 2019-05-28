Lebanese spinach roll-ups sure to tickle your taste buds

ROANOKE, Va. - We're learning how to make Lebanese spinach roll-ups ahead of this weekend's Roanoke Lebanese Festival at St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church. The festival runs Friday, May 31 - Sunday, June 2. There will be all kinds of food, dancing, and fun to partake in.
Lebanese Spinach Roll-ups
- 4 cups fresh spinach leaves, chopped
- 1 (16 ounce) package frozen phyllo dough, thawed
- 1 pinch salt
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 cup butter
- 1/2 cup or more of crumbled Feta cheese (optional)
Directions
Prep 1 h
Cook 15 m
- Place the chopped spinach in a bowl with a pinch of salt, and stir the spinach and salt for about 1 minute until the spinach begins to wilt and release its juice.
- In a separate bowl, combine the chopped onion with a pinch of salt, and stir for about 1 minute to wilt the onion. Add the wilted spinach, olive oil, lemon juice, feta cheese and pepper, and stir to combine. Let the stuffing mixture rest for 5 minutes, and then drain off the liquid.
- Melt butter in a small saucepan over low heat, and set aside.
- Preheat an oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line baking sheets with parchment paper.
- Cut the phyllo paper in half. Place a phyllo sheet onto a flat surface, and brush it lightly with melted butter. Place a second sheet on top of the first sheet, and brush with melted butter. Cover strips waiting to be filled with a damp cloth while you fill and roll.
- To roll, place a tablespoon of filling toward the bottom of the phyllo dough, and fold the sides in. Proceed to tightly roll up. Repeat with the remaining filling and phyllo dough.
- Place the filled rolls onto the prepared baking sheets, and brush them with butter. Working in batches if necessary, bake in the preheated oven for 12 to 15 minutes per batch, until the roles are golden brown.
