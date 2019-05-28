Lebanese spinach roll-ups sure to tickle your taste buds

ROANOKE, Va. - We're learning how to make Lebanese spinach roll-ups ahead of this weekend's Roanoke Lebanese Festival at St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church. The festival runs Friday, May 31 - Sunday, June 2. There will be all kinds of food, dancing, and fun to partake in.

Lebanese Spinach Roll-ups

Prep 1 h

Place the chopped spinach in a bowl with a pinch of salt, and stir the spinach and salt for about 1 minute until the spinach begins to wilt and release its juice.

In a separate bowl, combine the chopped onion with a pinch of salt, and stir for about 1 minute to wilt the onion. Add the wilted spinach, olive oil, lemon juice, feta cheese and pepper, and stir to combine. Let the stuffing mixture rest for 5 minutes, and then drain off the liquid.

Melt butter in a small saucepan over low heat, and set aside.

Preheat an oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line baking sheets with parchment paper.

Cut the phyllo paper in half. Place a phyllo sheet onto a flat surface, and brush it lightly with melted butter. Place a second sheet on top of the first sheet, and brush with melted butter. Cover strips waiting to be filled with a damp cloth while you fill and roll.

To roll, place a tablespoon of filling toward the bottom of the phyllo dough, and fold the sides in. Proceed to tightly roll up. Repeat with the remaining filling and phyllo dough.