ROANOKE, Va. - We're continuing to highlight the need for foster care in our area by working with First Home Care. Today, you get to meet Mr. & Mrs. Nance -- a local couple who opened their home and hearts up to area kids in need. Hear about the challenges they've faced and the rewarding experience it became for them and the kids they welcomed into their home.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.