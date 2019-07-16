Local photographer uses talents to raise money for adoption

ROANOKE, Va. - We are learning how to make bath bombs with the help of a local photographer, all while she explains how she uses both bath bombs and photography to raise money for local adoptions.
Ingredients
1/2 cup citric acid
1/2 cup baking soda
1/4 cup cornstarch
1/4 cup coconut oil
4-5 drops favorite essential oil
Optional: Natural coloring, dried herbs, or flower petals
Note: Citric acid can be found at most major supermarkets in the canning section. You can also use almond oil or olive oil in the place of coconut oil.
Instructions
- Place citric acid, baking soda, cornstarch, and coconut oil in a bowl.
- Add 4 to 5 drops of the essential oil or blend of choice.
- Mix well with spoon until soft dough is formed. It should have the consistency of damp sand. Note: If the mixture is too wet, try adding a little more baking soda and cornstarch until consistency is correct.
- At this point, you may add food coloring, dried herbs, or flower petals to mixture.
- Place mixture in silicone molds. Let sit 24 hours before removing from mold.
- To use, drop in tub or shower and allow to dissolve.
