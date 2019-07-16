Local photographer uses talents to raise money for adoption

ROANOKE, Va. - We are learning how to make bath bombs with the help of a local photographer, all while she explains how she uses both bath bombs and photography to raise money for local adoptions.

Ingredients

1/2 cup citric acid

1/2 cup baking soda

1/4 cup cornstarch

1/4 cup coconut oil

4-5 drops favorite essential oil

Optional: Natural coloring, dried herbs, or flower petals

Note: Citric acid can be found at most major supermarkets in the canning section. You can also use almond oil or olive oil in the place of coconut oil.

Instructions

Place citric acid, baking soda, cornstarch, and coconut oil in a bowl. Add 4 to 5 drops of the essential oil or blend of choice. Mix well with spoon until soft dough is formed. It should have the consistency of damp sand. Note: If the mixture is too wet, try adding a little more baking soda and cornstarch until consistency is correct. At this point, you may add food coloring, dried herbs, or flower petals to mixture. Place mixture in silicone molds. Let sit 24 hours before removing from mold. To use, drop in tub or shower and allow to dissolve.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.