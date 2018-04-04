Talented Local Artisans All in One Place

ROANOKE - Preview the Craft Show coming to Riner this weekend from two of the vendors. Plus, they're sharing a recipe for "Lavender Lemonade" with our viewers today.

Lavender Lemonade

1 1/2 cups of boiling water

1/4 cup dried lavender buds or 1/2 cup of fresh lavender blossoms

Add lavender buds or blossoms to boiling water and let mixture steep in covered pan for 20 minutes

Strain mixture to remove lavender buds or blossoms, then set aside the lavender-infused water. Let it cool to room temperature.

Prepare 1 gallon of Country Time Lemonade according to directions. Add this to the cooled lavender- infused water.

Mix well and chill. Enjoy.



