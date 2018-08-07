Must-Have Products for Parents and Babies

ROANOKE - Our producer, Joanna, is back with a roundup of great new products on the market for parents and kids of all ages.

Boppy ComfyFit Baby Carrier

$69.99; www.boppy.com

Intuitive and secure design that allows parents the freedom to bond with their baby without barriers, featuring a one-click fastening system, wide shoulder straps and an adjustable tie that easily transitions from parent to parent. Inspired by yoga apparel, the Boppy is made with machine washable soft fabric and spandex that supports an active lifestyle. Available at Target, buybuy BABY and Amazon

Binxy Baby Shopping Cart Hammock

$49.95; www.binxybaby.com

Binxy Baby is an innovative solution that allows you to shop hands-free with your baby safely secured in this one-of-a-kind baby hammock for shopping carts. Made from 97% cotton in gorgeous patterns and sewn with double layer upholstery fabric, this shopping cart hammock cradles babies in comfort and style. Premium plastic clips and velcro ensures the hammock stays securely fastened to the cart.

Ümi Ultrasonic Humidifier & Air Purifier

$84.99; www.bbluvgroup.com

The Umi is an ultrasonic humidifier and air purifier that optimizes the level of comfort in your child’s room. With its advanced technology and AST sensors, it is ultra quiet, requires no filters and is energy efficient. It maintains the level of desired humidity level in the room up to 28 hours and also includes an aroma diffuser. The Umi provides healthier air quality and a comfortable environment for the whole family.

Cuddle Case

$24.99; www.cuddlecase.com

Accessorize and protect your case with the fabulous Cuddle Case. The bright color and soft, plush material is the perfect contrast to the hardness of tablets. Helps to protect tablet when dropped or thrown. Easy access to charging port and home screen button. Handles designed for sturdy grip for little hands. Available in blue and pink. Fits tablets with 9.7-inch screen, including Ipad Pro 9.7”, Ipad Air & Air 2, Ipad 2, 3 and 4, and Galaxy 9.7” models.

Xander Bunny

$29.95; www.lavender-life.com

The Xander Bunny is a super-soft lavender stuffed animal. Added to bedtime ritual, this soft warm animal will comfort and calm your little one to a restful sleep. The inner packs are 100% natural, lightly scented with Lavender flowers and Michigan cherry pits. The animal cover of all Xander Buds can be hand or machine washed to keep clean and germ free and made with hypo-allergenic polyester. Each Xander Bunny comes with a removable heating pack that, when heated, supplies warmth and softness; a winning combination when babies are stressed.

Puracy Organic Baby Bundle

$39.99; www.puracy.com

Natural and organic baby essentials developed and tested by doctors. The products are powered by plants and natural minerals, safe for your family and the environment and made in the USA. All products are non-toxic, and free from petroleum, harsh chemicals, and animal-based ingredients. The bundle includes 2 Natural Baby Shampoo & Body Wash and 2 Organic Baby Lotions.

Simple Natural Nutritionals Multivitamins

$17.99; www.simplynaturalnutritionals.com

Simply Naturals is a non-GMO gummy multivitamin for the whole family that contain more essential vitamins and minerals than most children’s vitamins on the market … 13 to be exact. The multivitamins are free of soy, nut, yeast, dairy, gelatin, salt, fish, egg, and gluten and made with organic tapioca syrup and vegan friendly pectin. Simple Naturals is manufactured in Austin, Texas at an organic and GMP certified facility.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.