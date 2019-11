November marks National Adoption Month, and Daytime Blue Ridge has invited some local experts to the studio to talk about how you can open your home.

Bridget and Lindsey talked to Adasha Studevant, foster parent trainer; Gabrielle Liegey, child placing specialist; Mia Wright, child placing specialist and Jamal, a foster parent and adoptive father.

