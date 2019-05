ROANOKE, Va. - Athena is a sweet and gentle two-year-old puppy! She is only 55 pounds and is very well mannered. You can find her at the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

The Roanoke Valley SPCA is also hosting their Puppy Love Ball on June 22. It's their largest fundraising gala of the year! Watch the video to learn more!

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.