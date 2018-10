ROANOKE - Corey Ramsey with the Roanoke Valley SPCA stops by the studio to introduce you to Chyna! This adorable feline is sure to be the perfect companion in any home! Find out detail on how you can adopt Chyna! Plus, the SPAYghetti fundraiser is coming up next week. Find out what this benefits, and how you can be a part!

