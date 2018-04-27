Pet of the Week: Meet Maybelle

ROANOKE - The Roanoke Valley SPCA is back with another adoptable furry friend. Maybelle is a 1-year-old female domestic short-haired cat with a black and grey tabby coloring pattern. She's very social and is guaranteed to interact with you within moments of entering the same room as her. She's good with other cats and is currently located in our free-roaming cat room with a couple of friends. If you're looking for a feline socialite, Maybelle is the cat for you!

