Pets of the Week: Meet sweet kittens, Patches and Teddy

ROANOKE, Va. - Patches and Teddy are two months old. They are sisters who love to explore and play. You can pick them up at the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

You can also join the Roanoke Valley SPCA for the 5th Annual Wendy M. Bowling Memorial Golf Tournament & Adoption Event on June 22. Adoptions begin at 10 a.m. and go on until 5 p.m. Sign-ups for the tournament have been completed but they encourage anybody looking to adopt to come on out! The shelter will be closed the entire day of June 22 so you are encouraged to come by Blue Hills Golf Course!

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.