ROANOKE - Having a baby can be one of the happiest and most important events in a woman's life. It can also be hard and stressful. Because of the changes in hormones, many women experience sadness, anxiety, and depression. Postpartum Depression affects one in seven women, so we are talking to Doctor Jennifer Wells about what to look for and when/where you should seek help.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.