Jo Ann Mooney has made it her life's work to keep the art of written word alive. The Stampin' Up demonstrator books card making workshops to teach people how to make their own personalized cards. If you are interested in hosting a workshop email Mooney at jmooney1su@gmail.com. To learn more about Stampin' Up log on to https://www.stampinup.com/.

