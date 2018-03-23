Sip Sangria and Wait for the Warmer Weather

ROANOKE - Jason Stubblefield from CorkEnvy.com is mixing up two sweet summer sangria recipes that will make you ready for warmer weather.
Basil Lime White Wine Sangria
- 1 bottle Dry White Wine (Pinot Grigio works well)
- 2 Limes, cut into wedges or rings
- 2 Lemons, cut into wedges or rings
- ½ pint Strawberries, cut into quarters
- ¾ cup fresh lemon juice
- ½ cup basil-lime simple syrup
Stir all ingredients in large pitcher and refrigerate. Serve over ice in cocktail glass. Garnish with lime wedge.
- Basil-Lime Simple Syrup
- 1 cup water
- 1 cup sugar
- ½ cup Lime Juice
- 1 cup fresh Basil Leaves
In small sauce pan, combine 1 cup water, 1 cup sugar, and ½ cup fresh lime juice. Bring to a gentle boil while stirring to dissolve sugar.
After cooling slightly, blend syrup and basil leaves on high until incorporated. Strain through paper towel- or coffee filter-lined sieve. Refrigerate for up to one week.
Red Wine Sangria
- 1 bottle Dry Red Wine (Tempranillo works well)
- 2 Oranges, cut into wedges
- 2 Apples, cut into slices
- ½ pint Blackberries
- 1 cup Orange Juice
- ½ cup Pomegranate Juice
- ½ Cup Brandy
- Simple Syrup to taste (optional)
Stir all ingredients in large pitcher and refrigerate. Serve over ice in cocktail glass. Garnish with lemon wedge.
