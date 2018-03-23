Daytime Blue Ridge

Sip Sangria and Wait for the Warmer Weather

Jason Stubblefield is mixing up two sweet summer sangria recipes

By Natalie Faunce - Daytime Blue Ridge Host, Brittany Flowers - Daytime Blue Ridge Host

ROANOKE - Jason Stubblefield from CorkEnvy.com is mixing up two sweet summer sangria recipes that will make you ready for warmer weather.

Basil Lime White Wine Sangria

         - 1 bottle Dry White Wine (Pinot Grigio works well)

         - 2 Limes, cut into wedges or rings

         - 2 Lemons, cut into wedges or rings

         - ½ pint Strawberries, cut into quarters

         - ¾ cup fresh lemon juice

         - ½ cup basil-lime simple syrup

 

Stir all ingredients in large pitcher and refrigerate. Serve over ice in cocktail glass. Garnish with lime wedge.

         - Basil-Lime Simple Syrup

                   - 1 cup water

                   - 1 cup sugar

                   - ½ cup Lime Juice

                   - 1 cup fresh Basil Leaves

 

In small sauce pan, combine 1 cup water, 1 cup sugar, and ½ cup fresh lime juice. Bring to a gentle boil while stirring to dissolve sugar.

 

After cooling slightly, blend syrup and basil leaves on high until incorporated. Strain through paper towel- or coffee filter-lined sieve. Refrigerate for up to one week.

 

Red Wine Sangria

         - 1 bottle Dry Red Wine (Tempranillo works well)

         - 2 Oranges, cut into wedges

         - 2 Apples, cut into slices

         - ½ pint Blackberries

         - 1 cup Orange Juice

         - ½ cup Pomegranate Juice

         - ½ Cup Brandy

         - Simple Syrup to taste (optional)

 

Stir all ingredients in large pitcher and refrigerate. Serve over ice in cocktail glass. Garnish with lemon wedge.

