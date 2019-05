ROANOKE, Va. - When Americans celebrate Cinco De Mayo, sometimes it's true meaning is lost. The truth is, Cinco De Mayo isn't that elaborate of a celebration in Mexico. Dr. Patty Suppes and Dr. Sixto Montesinos are both professors at Ferrum College. They fill us in on the significance of Cinco De Mayo and how it is celebrated in Mexico today.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.