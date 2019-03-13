The risks of stocks and investments for those retiring

VINTON, Va. - There are risks involved with stocks and investments; which can be especially nerve-racking once retirement age is near. The Conner Group came on Daytime Blue Ridge to provide some helpful tips to those looking to prepare. Watch the video for more.

The information discussed in this program is meant for general information only. Although this information has been gathered from sources believe to be reliable, please note that individual situations can vary. Individuals should consult with their professional advisors regarding their particular circumstances. Neither the information present nor any opinion expressed constitutes a representation by us or a solicitation for the purchase or sale of any specific product.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.