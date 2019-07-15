The secret to a delicious, allergy-friendly German Chocolate Cake

ROANOKE, Va. - Who says there's only one way to make German Chocolate Cake? Corbin's Confections shows us how to make one that's gluten-free, tree-nut free and peanut-free!

Chocolate Cake

1 1/2 cups sugar

1 1/2 cups all purpose GF flour (rice blend is best)

1 cup cocoa

2 1/2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

1 tsp xanthan gum

2/3 cup vegetable oil

4 large eggs

1 1/3 cup water

2 tsp vanilla extract

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line two 8" or 9" cake pans with parchment and lightly grease. Mix dry ingredients (sugar, flour, cocoa, baking powder, salt and xanthan gum) in a medium-sized bowl. Mix wet ingredients (oil, eggs, water and vanilla) in a mixing bowl and beat. Add dry ingredients a little at a time, mixing and scraping the bowl as you go. Once fully combined, beat at medium-high speed for 2 minutes. Pour prepared batter into greased pans until they are 2/3 of the way full. Place into a preheated oven and bake 33-35 minutes or until a toothpick placed into the center of the cake comes out clean. We recommend an internal temperature of 210°F. Remove from the oven and let stay in the pan for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes, flip out of the pan and allow to cool completely on a wire cooling rack.

Once cooled, trim so they will lay flat. Cut both layers in half so there are four layers total.

Faux German chocolate cake icing:

1 cup canned evaporated milk

1 cup sugar

3 egg yolks (beaten slightly)

1/2 cup butter (1 stick)

1 tsp vanilla

1 1/2 cups dried apples, pulsed in food processor (don't obliterate!)

1 cup sunflower seed kernels

Prepare a bowl with shredded, dried apples and sunflower seed kernel ingredients. Set aside. Melt butter in a saucepan. Add milk and sugar. Whisk in eggs very slowly so they don't cook. Stir over medium heat until mixture begins to bubble and thicken, about 8-9 minutes. Stir constantly to prevent scorching. Pour hot mixture over prepared apples and sunflower seed ingredients. Mix well. Allow to cool completely before putting on cake.

Put generous amounts of cooled icing between the cooled layers of cake. Pile top of cake with the remainder of the icing. Cut, serve and enjoy!

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.