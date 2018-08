BLACKSBURG - Seeing a game at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg is an unforgettable experience for a fan, but today we talk to Coach Fuente, his family, Quarterback Josh Jackson, and Defensive Tackle Ricky Walker about what game day is like for them.

We also sit down with Pete Moris from the Virginia Tech Athletics Department about what fans need to know when it comes to parking, tailgating, tickets and more.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.