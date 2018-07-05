Turn Your Camping Trip into a "Glamping" Trip

ROANOKE - Our Producer, Joanna, runs through some must-have products to make camping feel a bit more glamorous.

GoSun GO Portable Solar Grill

$139; www.gosun.co

Ideal for camping, fishing, sailing, at the beach, road trips, and tailgating, the GoSun GO is perfect for anyone who loves the outdoors. It can be used safely as it never gets hot to the touch on the outside while inside it cooks your food just like your kitchen oven at temperatures reaching 550 degrees. It can be used all year even in sub-zero conditions. Unlike gas/wood cookers that require a lot of babysitting, GoSun's solar ovens give you free time to relax while the food is cooking - just like your oven at home. Easy, quick, fun and healthy. It works for anything you'd cook in your kitchen oven including chicken, fish, bacon, meatballs, pizza, soup, tea/coffee, bread, baked goods like brownies, and more.

Video: https://youtu.be/kXWfmN1wMhs

Wickelfisch Waterproof Bags

$20; www.wickelfischusa.com

Wickelfisch swim bags are waterproof and made of lightweight, durable ripstop nylon. The bags have a fold seal system and a carrying strap designed for easy operation. Simply place your belongings inside the waterproof bag, roll up the tail seven times leaving air inside the bag, strap on the bag and go for a swim. Since the bag floats, it is also useful when swimming, tubing, paddle boarding, kayaking, canoeing, boating, and wake boarding.

Thermacell Portable Mosquito Repeller

$34.99; www.thermacell.com

The Thermacell MR450 Armored Portable Mosquito Repeller effectively repels mosquitoes by creating a 15-foot zone of protection. This small rugged device can be taken virtually anywhere to repel pesky mosquitoes, stopping them before they can bite or bother you. The MR450 features rubber armor, ZoneCheck, belt clip, quiet ignition, reengineered grill and switch, and improved ergonomics. ZoneCheck provides a visual indication when zone of protection is created.

Video: https://youtu.be/csPBpnxovHk

Yeti Hopper Flip 8 Cooler

$199; www.yeti.com

One of the joys of a day trip is traveling light. The Hopper Flip in a new smaller size is perfect for keeping your food and drinks cold while out in the field. The Hopper Flip 8 has the insulation power only a YETI can offer, and is engineered to be tough – because flying solo doesn’t mean you won’t get a little dirty. The Hopper Flip 8 is your new day trip MVP.

Video: https://youtu.be/xWsBsQrmuHk

OXX CoffeeBoxx Bundle

$252; www.oxx.com

The COFFEEBOXX by OXX is the perfect coffee maker for campers. Make your favorite coffee from any compatible single serve coffee pod. Separate on-demand hot water line. Six external stainless steel tie-downs. Dust, water, and impact resistant

Video: https://youtu.be/_kVS47bRpj0

Helio LX Portable Shower

$149; www.nemoequipment.com

There’s nothing nicer than a shower after an outdoor adventure. The Nemo Helio LX sports a six-gallon tank and a pumping mechanism, which nets you a shower experience no other portable shower offers. After stepping on the pump mechanism a few times, the shower provides up to 10 minutes of steady pressure and you can make the water warm by placing it in direct sunlight.

Video: https://youtu.be/Lsle2f7bDPM

