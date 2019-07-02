Using peaches and apples to add flavor to dinner

ROANOKE, Va. - Try out these delicious recipes while the fruit is in season!
Grilled Peach Salad
Makes 6-8 Servings
6 peaches, skin removed, pit removed, sliced
½ cup feta cheese
¼ cup balsamic vinegar
1 teaspoon olive oil
Pinch- cayenne pepper, salt
Fresh Mint- chopped (1 tablespoon)
½ cup almonds
½ cup dried cranberries
Start by removing skin from peaches and slicing (you can half, quarter, or slice. In a sauté pan, heat olive oil. Once oil heats up, add the peach slices and saute until peaches start to caramelize (turn darker in color). Set aside to cool. In a bowl, combine cooled peaches, and combine with the balsamic vinegar. Add in salt and cayenne pepper, mix well. Add in feta cheese, mint, almonds, and dried cranberries.
Serve over a bed of lettuce, as a side salad, or as part of a main entrée!
Corn Aioli
Serves 4
4 cups fresh corn, removed from the cobs
1 green pepper, diced
1 red pepper, diced
1 head garlic, minced
Salt/pepper to taste
Small amount of olive oil for sautéing
For the Aioli:
1 cup mayo
1 head garlic, minced
1 teaspoon fresh lime juice
In a sauté pan, combine oil, garlic, peppers, and corn, and sauté until the corn and peppers are caramelized. In a separate bowl, combine the garlic, mayo, and lime juice, mix well. To serve, place the pepper and corn mixture on the plate and top with the Aioli.
