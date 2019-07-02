Daytime Blue Ridge

Using peaches and apples to add flavor to dinner

Fresh recipes for summer

By Bridget Curran - Daytime Blue Ridge Host

ROANOKE, Va. - Try out these delicious recipes while the fruit is in season! 

Grilled Peach Salad

Makes 6-8 Servings

6 peaches, skin removed, pit removed, sliced

½ cup feta cheese

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon olive oil

Pinch- cayenne pepper, salt

Fresh Mint- chopped (1 tablespoon)

½ cup almonds

½ cup dried cranberries

 

 

 

 

Start by removing skin from peaches and slicing (you can half, quarter, or slice.  In a sauté pan, heat olive oil.  Once oil heats up, add the peach slices and saute until peaches start to caramelize (turn darker in color).  Set aside to cool.  In a bowl, combine cooled peaches, and combine with the balsamic vinegar.  Add in salt and cayenne pepper, mix well.  Add in feta cheese, mint, almonds, and dried cranberries. 

Serve over a bed of lettuce, as a side salad, or as part of a main entrée!

 

Corn Aioli

Serves 4

4 cups fresh corn, removed from the cobs

1 green pepper, diced

1 red pepper, diced

1 head garlic, minced

Salt/pepper to taste

Small amount of olive oil for sautéing

For the Aioli:

1 cup mayo

1 head garlic, minced

1 teaspoon fresh lime juice

 

In a sauté pan, combine oil, garlic, peppers, and corn, and sauté until the corn and peppers are caramelized.  In a separate bowl, combine the garlic, mayo, and lime juice, mix well.  To serve, place the pepper and corn mixture on the plate and top with the Aioli. 

 

