Using peaches and apples to add flavor to dinner

ROANOKE, Va. - Try out these delicious recipes while the fruit is in season!

Grilled Peach Salad

Makes 6-8 Servings

6 peaches, skin removed, pit removed, sliced

½ cup feta cheese

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon olive oil

Pinch- cayenne pepper, salt

Fresh Mint- chopped (1 tablespoon)

½ cup almonds

½ cup dried cranberries

Start by removing skin from peaches and slicing (you can half, quarter, or slice. In a sauté pan, heat olive oil. Once oil heats up, add the peach slices and saute until peaches start to caramelize (turn darker in color). Set aside to cool. In a bowl, combine cooled peaches, and combine with the balsamic vinegar. Add in salt and cayenne pepper, mix well. Add in feta cheese, mint, almonds, and dried cranberries.

Serve over a bed of lettuce, as a side salad, or as part of a main entrée!

Corn Aioli

Serves 4

4 cups fresh corn, removed from the cobs

1 green pepper, diced

1 red pepper, diced

1 head garlic, minced

Salt/pepper to taste

Small amount of olive oil for sautéing

For the Aioli:

1 cup mayo

1 head garlic, minced

1 teaspoon fresh lime juice

In a sauté pan, combine oil, garlic, peppers, and corn, and sauté until the corn and peppers are caramelized. In a separate bowl, combine the garlic, mayo, and lime juice, mix well. To serve, place the pepper and corn mixture on the plate and top with the Aioli.

