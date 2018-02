Roanoke - Here in the United States there are over 71,000 practicing veterinarians in private practice, and over 58% of them are female!

At Vinton Veterinary Hospital 5 out of 6 of their doctors are female. One of those doctors, Dr. Courtney Wiegard, stops by to talk about March being 'Expanding Girls Horizons in Science and Engineering Month'.

