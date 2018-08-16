WSLS10 Breaks Ground on New State-of-the-Art Facility

ROANOKE - We're out live today from the former Grainger Industrial Supply Building in Roanoke, as we break ground on the new WSLS10 State-of-the-Art studios and facilities. We're talking to Graham Media Group CEO, Emily Barr, and VP & General Manager of WSLS10, Jaimie Leon, about the changes ahead and the impact it will have on our community.

We look forward to continuing to bring you the best in local TV, News, Weather & Sports from our new location starting in 2019.

