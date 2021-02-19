Become a Microsoft Excel expert with these eight training courses

Brush up on your Microsoft Excel skills this new year.

If you search through programs on almost any computer you’re bound to see a copy of Excel installed.

That’s because Microsoft Excel is the most widely used office software in the United States and a basic requirement for most business positions.

At first glance, Excel looks pretty basic but when you take a deeper look you can really start to see all that it has to offer.

If you’re looking to outshine your co-workers, complete more tasks done in an organized fashion and even bump up your current salary, The Professional Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle is just what you need and it’s a bargain on sale for 97% off the regular price.

In this bundle, you’ll get 8 courses and 688 solid lessons that will take you from knowing the basics of Excel to being a master by using the tools of Excel in ways that you never knew were possible.

In the 4-part A-Z Excel Course, you’ll learn the absolute basics of Excel and advanced Excel techniques such as how to create effective spreadsheets to mastering the power of Macros and VBA.

If you’re looking to impress your peers, the founder of Excel Maven and certified Microsoft Excel Expert, Chris Dutton, will introduce you to Microsoft Excel’s powerful data modeling and business tools and help you master charts and graphs with Power Query, Power Pivot, and Data Analysis Expressions (DAX).

Upon completion of all the courses included in this incredible bundle, you’ll also receive a certification of completion validating your new skills.

A student that left a 5-star review is happy to report, “For having a very rudimentary grasp on Excel, I found this training bundle highly informative, easy to follow, and all skills sets were easily adaptable to my current projects for work and extremely helpful for personal projects.”

If you’re ready to take the leap and most today’s most essential office skill, The Professional Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle is now on sale for the unbelievable cost of only $39.

Prices subject to change. Microsoft Excel software not included.