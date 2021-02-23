Skip the gym, this workout bundle has all your fitness goals covered

Bring the gym straight to your living room with the Axel Bundle.

We hope you enjoy Top 10 Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WSLS receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

We’re now coming to the end of the second month of the new year and if you’ve fallen short with sticking to your fitness goals, don’t worry, we’ve found the perfect equipment to get you back on track and in tip-top shape in no time.

Hold onto your biceps because this piece of equipment can do it all.

Say hello to The Axle Bundle: Barbell & Personalized Weight Set with Annual Live Unlimited Livestream + On-Demand Workouts.

With this bundle, you can lift, style and roll all with one sleek piece of equipment, from the comforts of your own home.

Ad

The nifty AXLE Versatile Olympic Barbell is the base of this versatile equipment and measures 55 inches long and weighs an ultra-light 11.2 pounds.

You can use the AXLE for traditional lifts such as a bench press or deadlift and the loading sleeves make it easy to add additional weight if needed.

If resistance training is your thing you’ll be pleased to know that the AXLE bar allows you to easily load a strength band that you can stand on and use for resistance and the foot anchor will allow you to tuck, pike, pull, bridge and walk on your hands any way your body takes you.

If you’re worried about space, no need to fret because the AXLE easily stores into a closest with its collapsible design.

The Axle Bundle includes one year of unlimited access to live-stream classes and you have a large library of on-demand workouts and mobility exercises available through the app.

If you’re ready to pump up your fitness goals, The Axle Bundle: Barbell & Personalized Weight Set with Annual Live Unlimited Livestream + On-Demand Workouts, now on sale for the sweet deal of only $299.99, is ready for you.

Ad

Prices subject to change.