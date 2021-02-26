This training will teach you how to play the piano and create beautiful music for only $35

We hope you enjoy Top 10 Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WSLS receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you’re looking to take up a new hobby to pass time during the current pandemic, why not consider learning to play the piano?

Studies have shown playing music, specifically, the piano can improve mental health.

People who play the piano tend to experience less anxiety and depression than people who don’t and we could all use a little less anxiety and stress these days.

If less anxiety is something you crave in your life check out The Learn to Play the Piano & Music Composition Bundle, on sale now for only $34.95.

Ad

This bundle has a total of 5 courses filled with 421 lessons that will take you from a beginner piano player to writing your very own cords.

To start off, the beginner course will teach you all about the keys of the piano, where each key is located and the magic that each of them creates.

Once you have a basic understanding of notes, hand placement and music notation, you’ll start learning about all the fun chords and rhythms.

In the intermediate and advanced courses, Jack Vaughan, a composer, conductor and founder of LeanMusician.com will introduce you to the powerful and extensive musical vocabulary and all about advanced music theory, including chords and harmony.

Jack will also help you analyze and grow your knowledge of building songs and tracks by knowing the conventions and structures of piano chords, progressions, and songwriting.

With all of the 5 courses in The Learn to Play the Piano & Music Composition Bundle, you’ll have lifetime access in case you ever need to go back and refresh.

Ad

Piano enthusiasts have good things to say about this bundle, “Easy to follow, has you playing popular song within minutes. Easier to follow and understand than traditional methods of learning. Highly recommend!”

If you’re ready to relax and play the piano like a pro The Learn to Play the Piano & Music Composition Bundle is currently 95% off the regular price, bringing the total down to only $34.95.

Prices subject to change