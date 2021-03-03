Correct bad posture and get relief from back pain in 15 minutes with this featured Shark Tank back support

We hope you enjoy Top 10 Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WSLS receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If working from home is giving you a pain in your back, that’s probably because you’re sitting in your chair wrong.

When people are working at the office, more often than not they have a proper office chair that provides them with the needed support to sit for 8 hours a day.

But when working from home there is no soft and cushy office chair instead we’re left slouching on our kitchen chairs or on the couch.

Slouching for long periods of time can be bad news for our back and neck which is why the BetterBack™ Luxe Posture Support, now on sale for $49. 99, is perfect for those who need help sitting up straight while they work.

Featured on the popular show, “Shark Tank,” the BetterBack Luxe Posture Support has NASA-engineered memory foam, which gives you ultra sitting comfort while you work from the comforts of home.

You don’t have to use the BetterBack Posture Support all day if you don’t want to, using it for just 15 minutes a day is all you need for this support to retrain your body’s default posture to be straighter.

The BetterBack™ Luxe Posture Support is made from high-quality material and has a water-resistant shell so it will last you for years, and save you a lot of money by wiping out visits to the chiropractor for an adjustment.

It also has flexible custom webbing straps so that you can adjust it to fit your needs and slip-resistant knee pads which will prevent it from sliding up when worn on the knee.

People are loving this back support for themselves but it also makes a great gift for a loved one. One customer recently left a glowing 5-star reviewing saying, “This morning my 92 years young Mother was sitting up straight on the couch; not packed in the usual heap of pillows to keep her upright, while reading her newspaper completely through, without back pain, for the first time in too many years to count.”

If working from home is giving you a pain in the back, the BetterBack™ Luxe Posture Support has you covered and it’s now on sale for 16% off the regular price, making it only $49.99 today.

