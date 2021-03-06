Drown out the noise and fall asleep faster with this $16 custom-designed sound machine

We hope you enjoy Top 10 Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WSLS receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Some people need complete silence to fall asleep while others need the rattling of their ceiling fan or the sound of crisp water running through a stream to drift off into dreamland. For many of us, white noise helps us drowned out the sounds around us and helps to hush the thoughts that try to constantly creep into our minds.

The white noises that help take us to dreamland can vary greatly from person to person. Some people may be fine with the rattling sound of the ceiling fan while others may like the more sophisticated sound of crisp water running through a stream. If you’re one of the people that prefer to drift off to soothing sounds, The LectroSound Sleep & Relax Soothing Noise Machine, now on sale for 60% off, might be just what your dreams need.

This sound machine provides white noise to mask sounds and promote better rest, relaxation, and sleep. It features a very cool custom-designed analog circuitry to generate warm, robust non-looping white noise that’s truly random. The tone dial provides precise control of the sound’s warmth across the spectrum of brown, white, and pink variations. These specific sonic hues have different frequencies that create relaxing white noise so you get the much-needed rest that you deserve.

The LectroSound Sleep & Relax Soothing Noise Machine also has adjustable volume control so not only can use this in your bedroom to sleep but if you work from home or do yoga, you can also easily adjust it to match the needs of your environment. If you travel a lot, you’ll be happy to know that the LectroSound is USB-powered and compact so you can easily fit it into your travel bag.

The LectroSound Sleep & Relax Soothing Noise Machine normally sells for $39 but right now it’s on sale for and whooping 61% off, bringing the total down to only $15.99.

