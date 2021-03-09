Charge your iPhone, AirPods, and more with this slick magnetic charging station

Quickly charge all of your wireless charging enabled devices with this 4-in-1 charger.

If you have multiple devices that need charging in your home all at the same time, that can be a big inconvenience especially if you only have one charging cord.

How do you choose between charging your wireless earbuds, smartphone, and Apple Watch? You need them all!

If you’re looking for a better way to give all your wireless devices a quick and safe charge, the Magnetic Power Tiles: 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station could be the perfect docking station that you need, and it’s on sale for 59% off for a limited time.

This wireless charging station isn’t like the others that you’ve seen on the market.

Rather than consisting of one piece, this dock consists of magnetic charging tiles that connect to each other so you can charge your AirPods, Apple Watch, iPhone and other smartphones simultaneously.

If you don’t need to charge all your devices together you can easily separate the magnetic tiles and use the one that you need either at home, in the office or on the go.

The Magnetic Power Tiles: 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station also has a cool breathing lamp feature that changes color which lets you know if the charging station is being used or not.

If you’re always on the go, the lightweight and compact design make it easy to bring with you wherever you travel so you don’t have to worry about bringing a handful of cords and ports.

If you’re ready to ditch the cords and step into hassle-free wireless charging, the Magnetic Power Tiles: 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station is regularly $99 but you can grab it for only $39.99 for a limited time.

