Learn to solve complex business problems with this project management training certification bundle

Dive into one of the most indemand careers with this 2021 Complete PMP Career Training Certification Bundle.

We hope you enjoy Top 10 Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WSLS receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

To be a good project manager you need to be more than just organized, you need to be adaptable, sociable, and accountable, just to name a few traits.

Not everyone is cut out to be a project manager, but if you think you have what it takes and want to learn more, The 2021 Complete PMP Career Training Certification Bundle is a great place to start.

This training bundle is on sale now for only $35 and consists of 10 courses taught by experienced project managers who really know their stuff and want to share their knowledge with you.

You’ll start off in the beginner’s course that is taught by instructor Georgi Ivanov. George has been a successful project manager for over 10 years with several Fortune 500 companies. He will show you how to use one of the top project management tools called Monday.

Ad

Monday is an agile project management solution at its core and it provides all the necessary features in order to run your project based on the latest best practices.

Throughout the bundle, you’ll also learn how to deliver projects on time and under your budget by using effective use of other tools such as Agile and Scrum.

When you’re ready, you can move onto the 14-hour PMP exam prep course will help you gain the fundamentals and necessary knowledge to ace the exam on the first attempt. The lessons included in this course concentrate on the topics of the PMP exam with a wide collection of real-world scenarios, study aids, exam preparation tips, and learning tools.

If you’re ready to tackle your first project you don’t want to miss the chance to grab The 2021 Complete PMP Career Training Certification Bundle. This bundle is normally $1,990 but it’s on sale for a limited for only $35. That’s a huge savings of 98%!

Ad

Prices subject to change