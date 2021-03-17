Ditch your cheap drugstore toothbrush and upgrade to this electric toothbrush and water flosser

Take care of those pearly whites with this sonic toothbrush and water flosser bundle on sale.

If you’ve been wanting to ditch your three-dollar drugstore toothbrush and upgrade to a more advanced cleaning routine for your chompers, a sonic toothbrush is the way to go.

Sonic brushes are like the hot rod of toothbrushes. Their vibrating bristles move from side to side and help to remove plaque and bacteria, brighten your teeth, promote healthy gums and easily get into hard-to-reach areas of your teeth and gums.

The Mouth Armor Oral Care Essentials Kit, now on sale for 74% off the regular price, is a great option for you to scope out.

The Mouth Armor Sonic Toothbrush is a powerhouse when it comes to removing plaque, bacteria, and debris efficiently with its 4 bristle heads that vibrate a powerful 38,000 sonic motions per minute and you also have the option to choose between 3 different water pressure modes based on your teeth’s sensitivity.

This set even comes with a water flosser so you can floss and brush or brush and floss, whichever way floats your boat.

The Mouth Armor Sonic Toothbrush is powered by a lithium-ion battery and can operate for 6 weeks from a single charge, making it perfect for travel and since it’s waterproof, you can take in the shower with you if you’re a multi-tasker.

Rated 4.3/5 stars on Amazon the Mouth Armour Sonic Toothbrush is a great option for those longing for that fresh, clean feeling they have after leaving the dentist’s office and for only $69 for the complete set, it’s well worth the cost.

