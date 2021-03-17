Don’t hit the road with your family without the Kelvin 8 emergency tool in your glove box

We hope you enjoy Top 10 Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WSLS receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

There is nothing quite as scary as traveling with your family on the road and all of a sudden you encounter bad weather, car trouble, or even worse, you’re involved in a car accident.

The Kelvin 8 Automotive Emergency Multi-Tool is a device that every vehicle on the road should have in its glove compartment so that they are prepared for any roadside problem.

This amazing emergency device is 7 tools in one but yet small enough to fit inside the palm of your hand.

It has a window breaker so that you can break your car window or someone else’s window that is stuck in their car, a razor-sharp seatbelt cutter, hand-crank power generator, 4 built-in magnets, flashing emergency hazard light that can mount to the outside of your vehicle, LED flashlight that has a low-beam, high-beam and flashing strobe light option for different emergency needs, a USB emergency power supply, and 100 db siren.

What makes the Kelvin 8 stand out, even more, is the lithium-ion rechargeable battery that is complete with a USB and micro USB port so that you can recharge your mobile devices in instances when you are stranded for long periods of times and your battery is getting low.

This feature combines with the ability to charge with the hand crank power generator means that you and your family will never have to go without power and recharge your mobile phone and flashlight in any and all emergency situations.

If you have any family road trips planned for this summer, make sure to grab the Kelvin.8 Automotive Emergency Multi-Tool, now on sale for only $39.99, and rest assured that you’ll be prepared for any unexpected issues that arise on the open road.

