Get an elite MBA-like education from an award-winning professor for only $100

We hope you enjoy Top 10 Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WSLS receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you’re looking to get a better understanding of the business world but you’re at a loss of where to start but the talk of finance models, capital investment, and technical analysis, has your head spinning, this bundle has your name written all over it.

The 2021 Ultimate MBA in 1 Bundle Ft. Award Winning Business School Professor, now on sale for only $99.99, comes with 5 educational courses that are packed with 639 lessons taught by Chris Haroun.

Haroun is the founder of several companies and he is the CEO of Haroun Education Ventures and an award-winning business school professor. He is an MBA graduate from Columbia University and also has a Bachelor of Commerce Degree with a major in Management Information Systems and International Business from McGill University.

Ad

Based on real-life experiences, Haroun will not only teach you how to build the perfect resume using a format that he has successfully used for more than 20 years but also how to launch a company from scratch.

What makes this MBA bundle even nicer is that you’ll have lifetime access to the courses so you can go back and refresh your knowledge as needed and you’ll get a nice certification upon completion.

One happy student of this bundle left this favorable review saying, “A lot of information and insightful topics are included in this bundle and it is great to be able to take from the real world firsthand experience of a professional”

Ad

The 2021 Ultimate MBA in 1 Bundle Ft. Award Winning Business School Professor is the closest that you may ever get to an elite MBA education and, it’s a lot cheaper too. Don’t wait to snag this bundle for only $99.99 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change