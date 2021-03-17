Keep your iPhone and more charged while enjoying the beauty of the great outdoors with this sleek power bank

Charge up to three devices at once with this 24,000mAh power bank.

We hope you enjoy Top 10 Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WSLS receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Ah. The birds are chirping, the sun is out and the tulips are blooming.

That can only mean one thing, spring is here and the fun is near.

If you’re looking to have some fun and hit the great outdoors this spring and summer but you’re worried about staying connected to your smartphone, stay calm, there’s a simple way to do that.

A power bank, such as the HyperGear PowerBrick 24,000mAh Power Station/AC Outlet, now on sale for $76.99, is a great option that will charge you up in no time and the small yet sleek design means that you can easily slide it into a compartment in your backpack or slip it into your back pocket.

If you’re traveling with friends and you both need a charge at the same time, don’t fret, the Power Brick features a built-in AC outlet and two USB ports so you can charge your device and your partner’s device at the same time.

This power bank is perfect for most smartphones but it can also charge, tablets, drones, cameras, wireless speakers, and many other devices.

You’ll be happy to learn that the Power Brick provides great protection from short circuits and overcharging so you can enjoy the scenery and fresh air and not have to worry about ruining any of your devices when it’s charging.

If you’re ready to take full advantage of the great outdoors and want to capture every moment for your Instagram feed, you’re going to need to be charged and ready. Grab the HyperGear PowerBrick 24,000mAh Power Station/AC Outlet, now on sale for the crisp price of only $76.99.

Prices subject to change.