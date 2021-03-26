Give takeout a break and whip up meals with this discounted 10-piece cookware set

We hope you enjoy Top 10 Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WSLS receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Shopping for cookware can be a draining process. You often find a set you like, only to realize the store is all out of saucepans in that style. Or you go to ring up a complete set only to back away at the sticker shock. Discovering the Frigidaire 10-Piece Cookware Set, while it’s on sale for 75% off, might just be the best thing to ever happen to your culinary life.

For a limited time, you can snag this 10-piece set of cookware for just $49.99.

Unbeatable value comes with a collection of 10 stylishly black or red pieces in the Frigidaire 10-Piece Cookware Set. You get one 9.45-inch frying pan, two dutch ovens (one 4.7Qt and one 2.8Qt), and a 1.9Qt saucepan. Tempered glass lids accompany the dutch ovens and saucepan. Three nylon utensils — a spatula, spoon, and ladle — are included as well, designed for safe use on non-stick surfaces.

All good cooking should support your health with balanced nutrition. The non-stick coating of the Frigidaire Set reduces the need to use butter or oil, which makes for low-calorie cooking. Easy to clean and dishwasher safe, each piece will be ready for you the next time you want to whip up something healthy and tasty — not soaking in the sink still.

Easy to clean and easy to use is the point of this Frigidaire set’s design — and why Frigidaire cookware sets consistently get high customer ratings. The double-layered aluminum walls make the pieces lightweight and quick to heat. Yet the cool touch handles mean you’ll safely navigate dinner without an injury. You can check on your boiling pasta through the glass lid without having to lift it and lose heat. Meats will get finished faster when you use high-performance cookware like this.

