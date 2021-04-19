This affordable Photoshop alternative will give your photos a professional touch

We hope you enjoy Top 10 Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WSLS receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you’ve ever swooned over captivating travel photos of gorgeous scenery on Instagram, you might have also wondered how you can achieve the same shots. Aside from a plane ticket to exotic locales and faraway cities, there’s a little secret to these professional-looking snaps: editing. It’s true that it does take a certain amount of photographic skill to capture the best images, but there are also ways to give your pictures a boost through the power of post-processing. That’s where the Award-Winning Luminar 4 Power Bundle comes in.

With a usual cost of $270, you can purchase this photo-editing software for just $32, an incredible discount of 85%, with a limited-time promo code: WELOVEMOM. The package includes Luminar 4 AI Photo Editor and a photography fundamentals course, as well as add-on packs to edit your photos with unique effects and backdrops. Luminar 4 is the first photo editor to use artificial intelligence, which enables photographers of all skill levels to edit photos with ease.

Employing a streamlined and intuitive approach, Luminar is compatible with both Mac and Windows computers, allowing you to work on all popular photo formats, such as JPEG and RAW files. It also functions as standalone software or as a plug-in to other editing applications like Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom. Try out the filter tools that provide a golden-hour effect or enhance foliage, perfect portraits in no time using the AI Skin & Portrait Enhancer, or erase objects with a precision tool — there are dozens of ways to put a professional-level polish on your images.

And the power and versatility of Luminar haven’t gone unnoticed. It’s been recognized as the Outdoor Photographer Editors’ pick for Best Photo Software and also won Best Imaging Software at the Technical Image Press Association’s 2019 World Awards.

Additionally, you can take advantage of the nine lectures that make up the photography fundamentals course from ThinkTapLearn, which comes with the overall bundle. You’ll explore all of the photography fundamentals, from camera controls to mastering techniques like exposure, white balance, and framing. There is also instruction on organizing, storing, printing, and sharing photos. To begin the course, redeem your code within 30 days of purchase to gain lifetime access.

Whether you’re starting a new hobby or brushing up on your photography skills, learn to enhance your photos as well as the pros with this award-winning software for just $32 with promo code “WELOVEMOM” at checkout.

