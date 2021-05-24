Boost your child’s academic development with this award-winning learning app

We hope you enjoy Top 10 Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WSLS receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

A child’s brain is like a sponge. They soak up all the information in the environment around them effortlessly and they store it away for future use. When you think about it, what a child learns from just a few months old to 5 years of age is crazy.

Not only do they learn to walk and talk but they also gain social and emotional skills that they use to their advantage. That’s why learning apps have become so popular among parents of young children. Apps such as Curious World are a great way to fuel a child’s curiosity and boost their academic skills through fun online learning games and books.

Curious World is a premium learning app for children ages 4 to 8 years old that promotes active screen time, encourages play, and also provides co-viewing content that the entire family will love. With a 1-year subscription to the Curious World Learning App, your child will get access to hundreds of hours of content filled with live-action shows, curriculum-based learning games, and books.

With this learning app, you can create a personalized journey for your child from the start with the option to choose up to 4 profiles for your child. Each profile created will have a choice of 8 fun avatar options that have content specific to your child’s age, and you can monitor their learning journey through the parent dashboard which provides a monthly summary of your child’s activities, preferences and learning areas.

The Curious World Learning App is loved by parents and was honored with the 2016 National Parenting Product Awards Winner and the Teachers’ Choice Award 2017 Winner.

If you’re ready to grow your child’s curious mind and help them develop life skills through age-appropriate and ad-free content, make sure to get in on this limited-time deal for a 1-year subscription to the Curious World Language Learning App for Kids for only $19.99. That’s 79% off the regular price of $95.

