Ditch the cotton swabs and upgrade to a smarter and safer way to remove ear wax

We hope you enjoy Top 10 Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WSLS receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

You most likely grew up cleaning your ears with a cotton swab after you got out of the bath or shower. We did this because that’s what our parents or the doctor told us to do. As it turns out, this doesn’t really remove the waxy build-up at all. In fact, all cotton swabs do is push wax further into your ear canal, and this can cause obstructions over time. Not to mention, the tip can break off and get stuck in your ear.

To make things even more confusing, doctors now say that there’s no reason to even clean our ears because they do it on their own. However, sometimes there’s some pesky wax buildup that needs a little help getting out, and a few of us just happen to produce more earwax than the average person. For those situations, the SPADE Smart Ear Wax Remover is a great tool to have in your medicine cabinet.

Ad

The Spade is a pretty handy little device that has a 3-megapixel camera that wirelessly streams a full view of the inside of your ear straight to your iPhone or Android over Wi-Fi.

It also has 6 inner-mounted LEDs to give you added brightness while using it and has temperature control so that it feels comfortable while inside your ear. This ear wax remover also comes with gentle EarPicks, which are expertly designed to scoop out stubborn earwax so that you don’t miss a spot, and you can also choose from 4 different shapes to fit your ear.

Given a 4.7/5 star rating on Trustpilot and a 4.2/5 star rating on the App Store, The Spade is a top choice if you’re looking for a trusty ear wax removal tool, and you can snag it for only $80.97 with this limited-time Memorial Day deal.

Ad

Prices subject to change