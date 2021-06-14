This portable steamer removes wrinkles and germs from your clothes without electricity

We hope you enjoy Top 10 Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WSLS receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you would rather be doing anything other than ironing a dress shirt or pair of pants, you’re not alone. The thought of dragging out the ironing board, adding just the right amount of water without it overflowing, waiting for it to heat up and then trying to iron out every little wrinkle is excruciating.

No one has time for that these days let alone the patience, but with people heading back to the office, you can’t look like you just rolled out of bed and grabbed your work clothes off the floor. If only there was an easier way to get dressed and look presentable without breaking out the dreaded iron. Well, there is, and it’s called InstaSteam.

InstaSteam is the world’s only portable clothing steamer, it requires no electricity, and it steams your clothes for you within minutes. All you have to do is add the required amount of water to the InstaSteam packet, place it inside the garment bag, zip it up and the all-natural minerals transform the water into oxygen and hydrogen in the form of steam. This relaxes the fibers in your clothing for a safe smooth out and wrinkles release within minutes.

Ad

Not only will the InstaSteam make the wrinkles in your clothes disappear, but those cool all-natural minerals will also help to preserve the lifespan of your garments and get rid of odors, bacteria and nasty germs. What’s more, because the InstaSteam doesn’t need electricity, you can bring it along on vacation or business trips, making it’s the first-ever clothing steamer that is TSA-approved and allowed aboard airplanes and cruise ships. Its compact design also means that it’s small enough to fit into most purses or pockets so you don’t have to worry about making room for it in your luggage.

If you’re ready to leave the wrinkles behind, you can grab an InstaSteam Starter Kit that has everything you need for only $19.99.

Ad

Prices subject to change