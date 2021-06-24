Improve your posture with this life-changing product

The BetterBack Luxe Posture Support is a combination of straps and memory foam that sets you up for better posture when you’re using it throughout the day.

If you’ve ever found yourself with back pain, discomfort or a slouched posture from sitting all day, you’re not alone. While you could remedy your symptoms with massage, yoga, physical therapy, etc., you also need to prevent them in the future. Posture is more than just “sitting up straight.” It’s about how you carry yourself and position your body in a way that’s comfortable in the short and long term.

Improve your posture and alleviate your back pain with the BetterBack™ Luxe Posture Support. This product holds your back in a way that makes a stronger, straighter posture more comfortable. It’s not just a pillow to rest your back on. Instead, it’s a combination of straps and memory foam that sets you up for better posture when you’re using it and throughout the day.

The BetterBack Luxe features NASA-engineered memory foam so you can sit in ultimate comfort. Slip-resistant knee pads and custom webbing straps provide an adjustable ergonomic fit that stays in place. And, a water-resistant outer shell prevents the product from getting soaked in sweat. Designed with portability in mind, the BeterBack Luxe will fit in your purse or work bag.

With an average of over 4 out of 5 star reviews on Amazon, this product has left customers and product testers feeling good and sitting comfortably.

Use this while you’re sitting at your desk, watching TV, reading, studying, gaming or even meditating. Just 15 minutes a day with it on can retrain your body’s default posture. Then, even when you’re walking, standing or sitting without BetterBack, your posture will be significantly improved.

You only have one back. Give it the best support you can with the BetterBack™ Luxe Posture Support. Usually priced at $59, this product has been marked down to just $49.99. Save on trips to the chiropractor, doctor or massage therapist with this life-changing back strap and cushion.

