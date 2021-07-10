Chill out this summer with this portable personal air conditioner, perfect for small spaces.

This new personal air conditioner from Evapolar can actually drop the temperature in your small bedroom to up to 59º in as little as 10 minutes and it keeps cooling for up to 9 hours.

If you’re falling short of getting a cool night’s sleep in the summer and you’re tired of sweating through the sheets and getting central air or a window unit is not possible, a portable air conditioner unit might be just the ticket you need to catch those z’s.

The EvaChill EV-50, now on sale for only $79.99, is the perfect option for small spaces and this ultra-lightweight personal AC packs quite a bit of cold air!

If you’re wondering how this little machine works, here’s the scoop:

The EvaChill EV-500 features a patented EvaBreeze material that improves efficiency while remaining perfectly eco-friendly and biosafe.

All you have to do is fill the water tank, connect it to a power supply and the cartridge will absorb large amounts of water. From there the water spreads evenly while the air blows through them, evaporating the water to lower the air temperature in your space.

A 2019 Red Dot Design Award Winner, the EvaChill EV-500 will also filter out dust particles to increase the air quality for better breathing and this way it doesn’t create a breeding ground for nasty bacteria.

This portable air conditioner unit is also leakproof so you don’t have to worry about it leaving a big puddle on your nightstand and it has a handle on it so you can easily move it from room to room.

Its sleek white design is perfect for any small room in your home or apartment and currently, you can grab the EvaChill EV-500 for only $79.99. That’s a savings of $20 off the regular prices of $99.

