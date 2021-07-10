Wipe procrastination out of your life with these $20 productivity courses

We hope you enjoy Top 10 Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WSLS receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you’ve been looking for a life hack that will motivate you to get you ahead in the workplace but you’ve come to the conclusion that no such thing exists in this world. Or, if it does, no one is willing to share it.

Luckily enough, there isn’t actually a secret to becoming more productive. Just like any skill, it takes practice, and The 2021 Productivity Master Class Bundle has you covered with all the content you need to adopt this life skill. Right now, the price has dropped to only $39.99 for a short time.

Loaded with 16 courses and close to 300 unique lessons, these masterclasses will teach you the stuff that no one else can. The founder of the Insider School, Brandon Hakim, shares all of his tips and hacks for productivity, habit-forming, speed reading, meditation, and so much more. His unique courses break down into compact video lessons instead of thousands of pages in a book that will help you become more efficient.

Ad

Most of the courses in this productivity bundle are simple and easy to follow. For instance, the speed reading course will show you how to double or triple your reading speed in just 30 short days. There’s also a course that will introduce you to a new 3-step system to completely wipe out procrastination from your life. Who doesn’t need that?

The lessons will challenge you as they go deeper and show you how to shift your mindset by providing techniques that you can use to reach real-life goals. In the 4.5/5-star rated Productivity Master Class, Brandon will provide you with a 4-step productivity framework that you can implement immediately to start getting more done towards your goals. There’s also a Habit Masterclass that will show you how to decode the anatomy of a habit so you can create new habits whenever you want.

Ad

If you’re ready to change your mindset and your life, for a very limited time, you can sign up for The 2021 Productivity Master Class Bundle, for a special deal for only $20.

Prices subject to change