Get to know the alpacas of Smith Mountain Lake

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – From petting alpacas to wearing their cozy fur, an alpaca farm on Smith Mountain Lake has it all.

More than 60 alpacas roam on 14 acres looking for love.

Nearly 4,000 people visit the farm each year for an educational tour that ends with a hug with an alpaca.

You’ll also learn how to feed and hold them.

The owners sheer the alpaca’s fur to make a variety of hypoallergenic clothes and pillows to sell in their gift shop.

“It’s important to bring things to the community, especially during these times, and there is nothing more enjoyable than to have the family come spend a day here and kids and grandparents of both alike will have something they can enjoy and learn,” said Jay Pratley, Smith Mountain Lake Farm Alpacas co-owner.

With more than 20 years of experience, the farmers offer hands-on courses to teach new alpaca owners how to manage their own herd.